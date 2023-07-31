Pee-Wee Herman's Two Marvel Cameos With Hulk And The Avengers Explained

It's hard to fathom the incredible legacy that the late Paul Reubens is leaving behind, in particular the enormous pop culture impact of his iconic and beloved character Pee-wee Herman. The childish antics of Pee-wee first rose to prominence in the early 1980s through Reubens' theatrical production "The Pee-wee Herman Show," and Pee-wee became a household name through his 1985 feature film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," and the popular children's show "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Pee-wee Herman became a pop culture sensation as the '80s wore on -– making cameo appearances on shows like "Sesame Street" and once hosting "Saturday Night Live" in character. In the late '80s the character even made his way into Marvel Comics, where Pee-wee rubbed shoulders with classic Marvel superheroes like the Incredible Hulk. Pee-wee's first Marvel Comics appearance came on January 17, 1989, with the release of "Incredible Hulk" Vol. 1 #355.

In this comic the Hulk blunders into a convention center and stumbles onto an exhibition for "Weepy's Funhouse," an obvious parody of "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The parody comes full circle when a goofy Pee-wee-like character rides up to Hulk on a bicycle and starts insulting him. After a few minutes of joking, this Pee-wee lookalike is swiftly punched into the sky by the enraged Hulk, who continues his rampage through the convention center. Though he's not explicitly named in this scene, the "Weepy's Funhouse" sign and his clear resemblance to Paul Reubens makes it obvious who he this character is supposed to be.