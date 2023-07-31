Easter Eggs, References, And Gags That Return In Futurama Season 11
Today, "Futurama" is one of the longest-running animated series ever made — as long as you ignore all those years it was canceled and off the air, that is. First airing all the way back in the 20th century in 1999, it's spent 15 of the last 24 years not airing new episodes. However, the show has returned once again in 2023, this time on Hulu. Following a brief standoff with executives, the entire voice cast has returned to reprise their roles, with the Planet Express crew back in action once more for the first time since 2013.
In the show's revival, Hulu has resurrected one of the most beloved animated series of all time, and with it, a number of recurring gags, Easter eggs, and references to all-time favorite "Futurama" jokes. With all the new episodes, there are plenty of opportunities for deep cuts, meta jokes, and callbacks to some of the best "Futurama" episodes. So get ready for a trip through the InfoSphere, because we've found the best ones in "Futurama" Season 11.
Another rebirth brings parallels
"Futurama" Season 11 isn't the first time the show has returned from cancelation. Heck, it's not even the second, nor is it the first time it's switched networks. In 2008, after six years off the air, the Fox animated sci-fi show returned as a series of direct-to-DVD movies that were later split up to become a 16-episode season. Then, two years later, it came back again, airing new episodes on Comedy Central for a few years. Now, after more than a decade, it's back once more, this time on Hulu, and its premiere installment, "The Impossible Stream," pays homage to the Season 7 premiere, "Rebirth."
Like that 2010 episode, Season 11's first episode picks up exactly where the previous episode left off, down to the very second. Where "Rebirth" sees the crew of Planet Express crashing into New New York at the end of "Into the Wild Green Yonder," "The Impossible Stream" continues from the last moment of the Season 10 finale, "Meanwhile," with Professor Farnsworth rebooting the universe and essentially de-aging an elderly Fry and Leela.
Similar to "Rebirth," the Season 11 opener also includes a prominent plot point that sees Fry and Leela dealing with what they believe is the death of the other. This time, it's Leela believing Fry has been blown up while attempting to binge-watch every TV series ever made, only to discover that he's alive and well.
Futurama continues an old tradition
One of the things that has always made "Futurama" co-creator Matt Groening so subversive is his willingness to make fun of the very networks that give him work. Between "The Simpsons" and "Futurama," he's mocked his own networks and the people who sign his paychecks on a nearly weekly basis for decades, and that habit hasn't stopped. Now airing on Hulu, "Futurama" wastes no time in bringing back its recurring gag of mocking the powers that be.
The very premise of "The Impossible Stream" allows for endless jokes at the expense of not just Hulu, but the idea of streaming television in general. From the sign outside the "Fulu" building taking a jab at ever-increasing subscription prices to the cancelation of popular shows that everyone loves, there's no shortage of jokes at the expense of the very network that airs the series. This once again mimics the Season 7 premiere "Rebirth," which had a lot of fun mocking Fox for canceling the show.
It doesn't end there, though, because "Futurama" also has a tradition of poking fun at itself. In "The Impossible Stream," it does so again, with fourth-wall-breaking gags about shows that have been canceled on multiple occasions.
Even the comatose need food and soda
Long before companies like Soylent and Huel were making full-meal replacement drinks, "Futurama" had its own variety of tasteless sludge that allowed anyone to get proper nutrition without the hassle of cooking. Appearing first in "I, Roommate," the third episode of the series all the way back in 1999, Bachelor Chow was the food of choice for Philip J. Fry after he moved into the Planet Express headquarters. Commercials for the chow also show up in the opening titles, and it pops up in a few other installments, but "The Impossible Stream" brings it back with a twist.
Vowing to watch every episode of every TV series ever produced, Fry is strapped into a full-body containment suit, complete with tubes that allow for air, waste removal, food, and drink. That food is provided by giant metal drums of Bachelor Paste, the successor to Bachelor Chow, which presumably pumps in all the nutrition he needs. Another drum also pumps gallons upon gallons of Slurm, the highly addictive soda pop of the future.
All hail the Hypnotoad
A long-running recurring joke in "Futurama" involves TV in the 31st century, and how it's little more than a way of brainwashing the masses. It's an old crank conspiracy theory in the real world, too, but "Futurama" takes it to literal levels in the Season 5 episode "Bender Should Not Be Allowed on TV" from 2003, where one of the hottest shows is "Everybody Loves Hypnotoad." The series stars an alien toad with pulsating eyes who's able to hypnotize even the most strong-willed humans and robots. The character's first appearance, though, came in "The Day the Earth Stood Stupid," where he's not even on TV, but a contestant in a pet show (à la the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show), using his hypnotic powers to win the top prize.
In "The Impossible Stream," we see that "Everybody Loves Hynotoad" is still on the air, though his powers don't seem to be hypnotizing anyone anymore. Of course, eagle-eyed viewers with a pause button will also spot Hypnotoad among the TV shows that Bender scrolls through on a TV guide channel listing. On an apparent sports channel is a match titled "TCU Hypnotoads vs. Georgia Bulldogs." Though the Bulldogs — a real college team out of the University of Georgia — are pretty tough, we don't imagine they're much of a match for the TCU Hypnotoads (a play on the TCU Horned Frogs, a real-life club of Texas Christian University).
Plenty of old gags in new places
"Futurama" is famous for its bevy of background Easter eggs, and Season 11 wastes no time in assaulting fans with more than can be caught in a single viewing. Many of these gags come in the form of TV titles when Bender and Fry each scroll through a different menu of shows. There we get a load of references like the fake sci-fi classic "Star Trek: The Original Reboot" and a sports game featuring the Mets vs. Godzilla.
But it's not just original jabs and jokes, because there are plenty of titles that reference elements from the show's past. On top of the more easily visible "How I Met Your Smizmar" and "Slurmdog Millionaire," we also get "Melllvar Place," a parody of "Melrose Place" that pays homage to the alien cloud in the 2002 "Star Trek" themed episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before." There's also "Disenpantment," a spoof of Matt Groening's more recent Netflix animated series "Disenchantment." Other titles that can be spotted are "The Marvelous Mrs. Poopenmeyer" (presumably centered on the wife of New New York's mayor, C. Randall Poopenmeyer), and "Mare of Neutropolis" — a parody of "Mare of Eastown" set in the capital city of the Neutral Planet from the episode "Brannigan Begin Again."
Pay close attention, and you may also spot an infomercial for "The Bowflexo" — named for Bender's doppelganger — and "Fonfon Ru Crashers," a satire of "Wedding Crashers" named for the word for "wife" in the language of Kif's amphibious alien race.
Whimmy wam wam wozzle!
"The Impossible Stream" breaks the fourth wall on a number of occasions, including with a fake-out fade-out ending. But it also features a fake commercial break, because, with its move to Hulu, it's the first time new episodes are airing without ads (assuming you have the service's ad-free subscription tier, of course). At around the halfway mark of the episode, we get a commercial for an in-universe product that fans know well — the soda pop Slurm, this time in a zero-calorie formula. And the brief ad includes a visit from an old friend.
As the can of Slurm Zero bursts onto the screen, it's followed by the brand's spokesman, Slurms MacKenzie. His first appearance came in the episode "Fry and the Slurm Factory," where Fry wins a chance to party with the soda's mascot. At the end of that episode, it's revealed that MacKenzie hates his job and is tired of partying constantly to promote the drink, and he sacrifices his life to allow Fry and Leela to escape the factory.
While Slurms' resurrection isn't explained in "The Impossible Stream," it's possible the company is using A.I. to bring him back from the dead to promote their product. Though if that's the case, we'd be forced to wonder why they're recreating him in a sickly, coughing form.
Signing on with his old job
In "The Impossible Stream," Fry's attempt to watch every TV show ever made begins when he signs up for the world's fourth-best streaming service, Fulu. While we don't have to point out what the fake service is spoofing, there's a callback to be found in Fry's sign-up screen when he opens his account on the site. His email address is a reference to his old job at Panucci's Pizza, the New York restaurant where he was a delivery boy all the way back in the series pilot, "Space Pilot 3000."
Over the years, "Futurama" has flashed back to the days when Fry worked there, and there's even an episode where time travel sends him back to his old job. In "A Fishful of Dollars," the robot creator and owner of MomCorp, Mom, re-creates Panucci's Pizza in an attempt to get Fry's banking details (spoilers: it works). The fact that Fry apparently still has an email address with the restaurant, which also suggests he was the assistant to Mr. Panucci himself, is something we never knew before.
The lamest configuration
Not every Easter egg is a reference or homage to an old episode of "Futurama," or even another series from co-creator Matt Groening. One that fans may have missed in "The Impossible Stream" comes when Leela sets out to produce new episodes of the robot soap opera "All My Circuits," trying to keep Fry alive after his life is put in jeopardy by his endless TV binge.
Since she needs the services of robot actor Calculon, the action shifts down to Robot Hell, where he'd been sent at the end of the Season 10 episode "Calculon 2.0." And our first glimpse of the computer netherworld is the throne of the Robot Devil, who cradles an iconic horror movie prop. Some audiences less familiar with classic horror movies of the 1980s might confuse it with a robot version of a Rubik's Cube, but the little box held by the Robot Devil is actually a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration, which is from the "Hellraiser" movies. In those films, solving the puzzle summons the demonic Cenobites, leading the solver to an eternity of torture not unlike what we see Calculon enduring.
Death in the writers' room
In "The Impossible Stream," Leela's attempt to produce infinite new episodes of "All My Circuits" breaks down when the writers can't crank out scripts fast enough. Bender, Leela, and Calculon barge into the writer's room to get to the bottom of things, only to discover the entire team of scribes dead or dying, including a pair of heads in jars in "Futurama" fashion. But a close look at the names on the head jars reveals a clever Easter egg.
A pause of the screen and some close scrutiny reveals the two writers' names as Shirin Najafi and Eric Horsted, two writers on Hulu's revival of "Futurama." While Najafi was a writer on this episode, Horsted was a writer and producer for more than 100 episodes of the series, including the 2023 revival. Though we can't say for certain, it's also likely that the other three writers in the room are based on more real-life "Futurama" writers.
Two decades on the dot
The Hulu "Futurama" revival decides to make use of the show's long layover to pick up a few dangling plot threads from earlier in its run. The second episode, "Children of a Lesser Bog," finally answers the question of what happened to Amy and Kiff's offspring in the episode "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch" from back in Season 5. But while the new story does a good job of getting viewers up to speed and reminding them of that older episode, what viewers may not realize right off the bat is how perfectly timed the episode really is.
That's because when "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch" was first aired, the newly married Kif announced that their spawn would re-emerge from the bog in 20 years. And sure enough, that episode aired in 2003, exactly 20 years before "Children of a Lesser Bog." Even as Amy stated back then, she is indeed ready to be a parent after two decades (despite not having aged a day).
Eye Phoney
When "Children of a Lesser Bog" begins, the Planet Express crew takes up a project re-creating one of Fry's favorite 20th-century candies. Unfortunately, it proves so sticky and disgusting that Amy finds herself in immediate need of a dental appointment. And she uses her eyePhone to pull up her calendar to schedule it, harkening back to a Season 7 episode, "Attack of the Killer App." The third episode of the show's first major revival in 2010 parodied the hype and excitement surrounding the release of the first iPhone, which was then still relatively recent.
The eyePhone, by contrast to Apple's real-life smartphone, is a tiny device inserted into the user's eye socket, which allows a virtual display to pop up in front of them when it's in use. It disappeared from the show after that episode, though, with "Children of a Lesser Bog" being its first appearance since. Of course, Amy's eyePhone calendar also includes a tidy Easter egg, with a date early in the month that marks the birthday of Guenter, the hyper-intelligent monkey from the Season 1 episode "Mars University," which aired in 1999.
Nobody likes Nutley
"Futurama" has its fair share of zany recurring side characters, and one of the wildest is Petunia, the cigarette-chomping gambler from across the Hudson River. She first shows up in the Valentine's Day episode "Put Your Head on My Shoulders" from 2000, when Bender recruits bus passengers from New Jersey to serve as potential partners for his holiday dating service. She reappears many more times throughout the series, but in "Children of a Lesser Bog," she namedrops her hometown, which we learned in that first installment.
In that episode, she mentions having to board a bus back to Nutley, New Jersey, a real-life town across the river from New York City. It's a little burg where very little happens, and nobody knows much about it, which makes it the perfect reference for "Futurama." Petunia shows up here after getting a gig babysitting Amy's kids, only to realize she's on the wrong planet. She then notes she'll have to wait for the "next generation ship to Nutley."
A rumbledy book
When Kif and Amy welcome their children, they bring them "home" to the Planet Express building, but it's not three babies. Instead, there's one teenage boy, one pre-teen girl, and a toddler. As such, they are all into different things, and the toddler in particular seems very interested in their "mother" Leela's own creations, the Humplings. Middle child Mandy is seen throughout the episode reading the book "Go, Ladybuggle, Go," a parody of the kid's book "Go, Dog, Go."
Ladybuggle, if you've forgotten, is one of the characters on "Rumbledy-Humps," a children's TV show created by Leela in the Season 8 episode "Yo Leela Leela" from 2011. In that episode, Leela becomes a bigshot TV show producer after writing a children's story for the kids at the Orphanarium that's adapted and becomes a hit TV show on the Tickleodeon Network. One of the characters on the series is Ladybuggle, and later on in the episode, one of the orphans can be seen reading the same book from "Children of a Lesser Bog" about the character, though he does wind up eating it.
A whale is as good as a bear
Part of "Children of a Lesser Bog" involves newly-minted father Kif leaving Amy alone with the kids to accompany Zapp Brannigan on a mission to a remote space outpost. There they discover an expedition led by a single biologist studying the moon's bears. Though he goes unnamed, this is the same character from the 2003 episode "Three Hundred Big Boys." We know this because, in this episode, he even makes mention of the time he was a Whale Biologist, studying a species he absolutely hated.
In his expedition, the Bear Biologist studies tardigrades, a reference to the colloquial nickname of the real microscopic creatures, "water bears." Of course, in this episode, they're the size of actual bears and capable of mauling humans. Considering the show's penchant for mocking (and paying homage to) the "Star Trek" franchise, this could very well be a tribute to "Star Trek: Discovery." In that series, a giant, bear-sized tardigrade is used to help power an experimental starship engine, before getting loose and murdering members of the crew.