Easter Eggs, References, And Gags That Return In Futurama Season 11

"Futurama" Season 11 isn't the first time the show has returned from cancelation. Heck, it's not even the second, nor is it the first time it's switched networks. In 2008, after six years off the air, the Fox animated sci-fi show returned as a series of direct-to-DVD movies that were later split up to become a 16-episode season. Then, two years later, it came back again, airing new episodes on Comedy Central for a few years. Now, after more than a decade, it's back once more, this time on Hulu, and its premiere installment, "The Impossible Stream," pays homage to the Season 7 premiere, "Rebirth."

Like that 2010 episode, Season 11's first episode picks up exactly where the previous episode left off, down to the very second. Where "Rebirth" sees the crew of Planet Express crashing into New New York at the end of "Into the Wild Green Yonder," "The Impossible Stream" continues from the last moment of the Season 10 finale, "Meanwhile," with Professor Farnsworth rebooting the universe and essentially de-aging an elderly Fry and Leela.

Similar to "Rebirth," the Season 11 opener also includes a prominent plot point that sees Fry and Leela dealing with what they believe is the death of the other. This time, it's Leela believing Fry has been blown up while attempting to binge-watch every TV series ever made, only to discover that he's alive and well.