Why Is Disney Halting DVD & Blu-Ray Disc Releases In Australia?

In a clear message that streaming is dominating the home entertainment landscape — at least in some parts of the world other than the U.S. — DVD and Blu-ray disc sales are reportedly ending in Australia.

According to news.com.au, the Walt Disney Company will stop releasing physical copies of their movies and shows on DVD and Blu-ray in August, following the debut of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in the formats on August 1. News.com said the move is resulting from the popularity of the company's streaming platform, Disney+.

Australian YouTube content creator Dave Lee has been actively discussing Disney's plans to halt physical sales. "I'll be very candid about home media in Australia. It's doing terribly," Lee said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on July 26, 2023. "Almost no one I know in real life buys physical, the physical 'collectors' online are a very, very small bubble ... it's been dire straits out here for a while. This has been a long time coming ... doesn't mean it doesn't suck."

Lee said he could see the news coming in July 24 tweet after he learned from Australian retailer Sanity that it would no longer carry physical media. Lee also noted in his July 26 letter, "Retailers are constantly having physical 'clearance' sales" and that "Disney is a regular participant in 'clearances.'"

As such, the remaining DVDs and Blu-rays will be available to consumers as long as they are in supply.