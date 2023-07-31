Paul Reubens Played More DC Characters Than You Likely Realized

Fans and showbiz professionals are mourning the loss of Pee-wee Herman comedian Paul Reubens, who died at age 70 on June 30, 2023. According to Variety, the veteran television and film star has been privately fighting cancer for the past six years.

After developing the character on stage, Rueben's big-screen debut as Pee-wee Herman came in 1980 with a role as the character in "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie." That was followed by TV specials and series featuring Pee-wee throughout the 1980s. However, his 1985 feature film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" not only brought the character to his biggest audience yet, it effectively laid the groundwork for his debut in the DC movie and television universe because of his association with the movie's director, Tim Burton.

Burton, whose feature directorial debut came with Reubens' film, shot to the top of Hollywood's A-list after directing of the 1989 blockbuster "Batman." A sequel naturally followed, and in 1992 the filmmaker called on Reubens to play Tucker Cobblepot, the father of the infant Oswald Cobblepot — aka the Penguin (played by Danny DeVito as an adult) — in "Batman Returns."

Reubens appears opposite Diane Salinger, who plays the Penguin's mother, in the opening scenes of "Batman Returns" as the couple abandons their deformed infant in the sewers of Gotham. While Reubens' turn in the film is brief, his time playing the father of the feared Batman villain was not.