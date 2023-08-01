WandaVision: Doctor Strange's Original Cameo & Why It Was Scrapped

The "WandaVision" era was truly something else. Every week, fans flooded social media with theories about Doctor Strange or Mephisto, only for neither to appear. At one point, we even thought Marvel added Doctor Strange to the post-credits scene, but again, that wasn't the case. However, a newly surfaced Easter egg proves there initially were plans to include the Sorcerer Supreme in "WandaVision," but plans ultimately fell through.

Twitter user @ScarletWitchUpd posted screenshots from Marvel's "MPower" Disney+ special, focusing on note cards in the show's writers' room, detailing the original plans for Doctor Strange. According to the tweet, the plans were for Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) to hear a strange noise and open a closet that leads to the mirror dimension, revealing Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trapped inside. From the sound of things, the cameo would've set up the "Doctor Strange" sequel, leading into one of the many versions of the script Marvel went through before settling on "Multiverse of Madness," but ultimately, it wasn't meant to be.

So why didn't Doctor Strange's cameo happen? Marvel simply wrote him out. In an interview with Rolling Stones, Kevin Feige revealed plans to tie Strange into the show's in-universe commercials but said, "It would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do." While the Marvel Cinematic Universe thrives on cameos and connectivity, Strange's appearance would've taken away from Wanda's story, with his cameo likely becoming the talk of the town instead of Wanda's traumatic experience. Also, fans eventually got the two together on-screen for "Multiverse of Madness," so it all worked out.