Haunted Mansion: Is There A Post-Credits Scene & Do Ghosts Follow You Home?

Despite no "Haunted Mansion" post-credits scene, the 2023 film does pay tribute to the ride's ending in other ways. As you prepare to exit the attraction, the Ghost Host tells you, "Now, I'll raise the safety bar, and a ghost will follow you home." You're then placed in front of some trick mirrors where it looks like a ghost is in the carriage with you. The "Haunted Mansion" movie adopts this idea into the main plot, as anyone who steps foot inside the mansion will have a ghost follow them home for some spooky hauntings.

Granted, there would be no good way to adapt this into a movie because a screen is different from a mirror. However, a post-credits scene could've paid tribute to the ride in other ways. For example, Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) could've shown up on screen to taunt viewers by saying something along the lines of "Hurry back! Be sure to bring your Death Certificate."

A post-credits scene could've been simple fun, especially seeing how the film already sets up possible sequels. There could absolutely be more mysteries to the mansion to explore. With nothing after the credits, "Haunted Mansion" is ... gone too soon.