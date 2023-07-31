Haunted Mansion: Is There A Post-Credits Scene & Do Ghosts Follow You Home?
Contains spoilers for "Haunted Mansion"
No. There's no "Haunted Mansion" post-credits scene.
For the second time, Disney has made a film based on one of its most popular attractions in Disneyland — the Haunted Mansion. It's a spooky excursion where you sit on a rolling track and witness all kinds of ghosts and terrors lurking within the hallways. Many of those apparitions have found their way into the 2023 film, such as the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto). But anyone debating whether to stick around through the credits for an extra scare may be sorely disappointed.
As the credits roll at the end of "Haunted Mansion," the audience is treated to brass band arrangements of "When the Saints Go Marching In" and "Grim Grinning Ghosts." The latter should be familiar to anyone who's gone on the Haunted Mansion attraction as it's the theme song. However, there's no additional scene to hint at what's to come or even to pay homage to the ride the film's based on.
It's a missed opportunity for more Haunted Mansion Easter eggs
Despite no "Haunted Mansion" post-credits scene, the 2023 film does pay tribute to the ride's ending in other ways. As you prepare to exit the attraction, the Ghost Host tells you, "Now, I'll raise the safety bar, and a ghost will follow you home." You're then placed in front of some trick mirrors where it looks like a ghost is in the carriage with you. The "Haunted Mansion" movie adopts this idea into the main plot, as anyone who steps foot inside the mansion will have a ghost follow them home for some spooky hauntings.
Granted, there would be no good way to adapt this into a movie because a screen is different from a mirror. However, a post-credits scene could've paid tribute to the ride in other ways. For example, Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) could've shown up on screen to taunt viewers by saying something along the lines of "Hurry back! Be sure to bring your Death Certificate."
A post-credits scene could've been simple fun, especially seeing how the film already sets up possible sequels. There could absolutely be more mysteries to the mansion to explore. With nothing after the credits, "Haunted Mansion" is ... gone too soon.