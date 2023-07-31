DC's Wildest Swimsuit Special Reveals Superstar Artists Working On Issue
Contains spoilers for "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1
DC Comics is launching an all-new swimsuit special comic book with a surprise character taking a starring role in its events. G'nort, a doglike creature and Green Lantern from Sector 68, will lead a new one-shot featuring some tantalizing new swimsuit looks from the greatest heroes and villains from across the DC Universe.
Back in 1991, Marvel Comics famously published "Marvel Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue," a one-shot showcasing the beach outfits of its most recognizable characters. The one-shot would eventually turn into an annual event, with new editions coming out throughout the early 90s before the last comic was published in 1995. Over the last few years, DC Comics has published its own series of variant covers featuring Supergirl, Batman, and Wonder Woman in swimsuits, and now, a new one-shot will give the publisher its own swimsuit special. In "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1, fan-favorite faces from the DC Universe will suit up in swimsuits, with several superstar artists bringing their own unique style to the steamy issue, such as Meghan Hetrick, Jorge Jiménez, and Pablo Villalobos. G'nort, an unusual-looking hero who ranks among the more bizarre Green Lanterns and is often portrayed as a joke character, will be the unlikely face of the special.
DC is bringing in top talent for the new swimsuit special
DC Comics shared the creative teams involved in "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1, which should excite readers about the lighthearted issue. Julie Benson ("Green Arrow"), Shawna Benson ("Birds of Prey"), Meghan Hetrick ("Doctor Who"), Marissa Louise ("Sword of Azrael"), and Steve Wands ("Action Comics") are the creative team an eight-page story called "Baewatch," with the synopsis teasing the Penguin suiting up in a "the tightest bathing trunks you can imagine." Additionally, the swimsuit special will feature a reprint of Midnighter and Apollo-starring story from the 2020 "DC Cybernetic Special" from Steve Orlando ("Astonishing Iceman"), Paul Pelletier ("Aquaman"), Norm Rapmund ("Titans"), Adriano Lucas ("Nightwing"), and Rob Leigh ("Catwoman").
"G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1 will feature randomly distributed centerfolds in each issue, with Jorge Jiménez ("Batman") and Alejandro Sánchez ("Infinite Frontier") drawing Barbara Gordon and Nightwing, Jen Bartel ("She-Hulk") drawing Poison Ivy, and Simon Bisley ("Lobo") drawing G'nort. Comic shops will get the same amount of each centerfold, so if readers are hunting for a particular artwork inside, don't forget to look through multiple issues.
The list of artists drawing pinups in the 48-page special is lengthy, with Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, Derrick Chew, Amanda Conner, Jeff Dékal, Terry Dodson, Jenny Frison, Megan Huang, Mikel Janín, Joëlle Jones, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Hélène Lenoble, Gleb Melnikov, Joe Quinones, Daniel Sampere, Otto Schmidt, Nicola Scott, David Talaski, Babs Tarr, and Pete Woods among the talent set to contribute to the issue. That's a highly stacked group of artists as DC makes sure "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1 is worth picking up.
New covers have also been revealed
DC Comics has also shared new covers for "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1. Vasco Georgiev ("Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsongs") draws the main cover art featuring G'nort in a locker room with his fellow heroes getting changed from their superhero attire. J. Scott Campbell ("Danger Girl") and Tanya Lehoux ("The Amazing Spider-Man") draw Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle catching some sun while in their swimsuits.
Adam Hughes ("Wonder Woman") draws Power Girl on the beach with plenty of on-lookers. The pin-up and cover artist is among the most popular artists working in comics, so seeing him tackle Power Girl in a swimsuit gives the readers what they want. Hughes has previously worked on Marvel's swimsuit specials back in the 1990s.
Pablo Villalobos ("Immortal X-Men") draws Wonder Woman posing in the water in a stunning 1:25 variant cover.
The accompanying text for the issue teases the special and G'nort's role in the upcoming comic.
You may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit comic—G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of DC's best swimsuit covers and most swim-tacular stories! From Batman in a bat(hing) suit to Poison Ivy pin-ups, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom.
Readers can pick up the "G'nort's Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition" #1 from DC Comics when it arrives in comic book shops August 29th.