DC's Wildest Swimsuit Special Reveals Superstar Artists Working On Issue

DC Comics has also shared new covers for "G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" #1. Vasco Georgiev ("Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsongs") draws the main cover art featuring G'nort in a locker room with his fellow heroes getting changed from their superhero attire. J. Scott Campbell ("Danger Girl") and Tanya Lehoux ("The Amazing Spider-Man") draw Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle catching some sun while in their swimsuits.

DC Comics

Adam Hughes ("Wonder Woman") draws Power Girl on the beach with plenty of on-lookers. The pin-up and cover artist is among the most popular artists working in comics, so seeing him tackle Power Girl in a swimsuit gives the readers what they want. Hughes has previously worked on Marvel's swimsuit specials back in the 1990s.

DC Comics

Pablo Villalobos ("Immortal X-Men") draws Wonder Woman posing in the water in a stunning 1:25 variant cover.

DC Comics

The accompanying text for the issue teases the special and G'nort's role in the upcoming comic.

You may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit comic—G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of DC's best swimsuit covers and most swim-tacular stories! From Batman in a bat(hing) suit to Poison Ivy pin-ups, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom.

Readers can pick up the "G'nort's Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition" #1 from DC Comics when it arrives in comic book shops August 29th.