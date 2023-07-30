The Compliance Movie's True Story Is Even Worse Than What Happened On-Screen

Trigger warning: Please note that this article deals with coercion and sexual assault.

Making movies based on true stories is one of the most tried and true strategies when it comes to looking for a gripping or unique film. However, sometimes the story in question is so shocking, troubling, or hard to believe that it can be challenging for the filmmaker to tell the story or for the audience to take it in.

Such is the case with Craig Zobel's 2012 thriller, "Compliance." Inspired by a real-life strip search phone call scam, the film follows a restaurant manager, Sandra (Ann Dowd), who is tricked by a caller into coercing her employee, Becky (Dreama Walker), into a harassing, demeaning and ultimately exploitative position.

The story is disturbing because of its grueling subject matter and because, as the title of "Compliance" suggests, Sandra and Becky go along with the scam simply because they are being told to by a supposed authority figure. However, the real story that inspired "Compliance" is actually even more troubling. While the movie charts the real-life case of Donna Summers and Louise Ogborn that took place in 2004, the alleged perpetrator had far more victims and was operating the scam for roughly ten years before this event.