The Avengers' New Villains Are Proving To Be Some Of Their Toughest Yet

CBR shared an exclusive preview of "Avengers" #4 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit, with the first look at the issue immediately following up on the Avengers and Ashen Combine's first confrontation. In the unlettered pages, Thor arrives at the Vatican City, where Idol Alabaster greets him with a sinister smile as the people below have seemingly been converted to worship the creature. The God of Thunder readies Mjolnir, spinning his weapon against his monstrous opponent.

Marvel Comics

The following preview page features Thor in action. The King of Asgard chases after Idol Alabaster and sends a powerful blast of lightning at the multi-eyed and winged Cityslayer. However, Thor can only watch in horror as the people below look to the sky after being corrupted by Idol Alabaster. Thor may have not just to fight Idol Alabaster, but the entire city under his control.

Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch takes on The Dead in Sydney, Australia, in the most action-packed preview page. Wanda Maximoff is confronted by the undead but is well-prepared for the attack. She casts a powerful spell as The Dead and his minions get closer.

Marvel Comics

Iron Man gets one of the most challenging assignments in Toronto, Canada. The Citysmith uses his powers to unravel the city and destroy buildings, roads, and structures. He then puts them back together in his twisted way while also using the debris to try to take on Iron Man. The Citysmith can be seen wielding a weapon while preparing to attack Tony Stark. Unfortunately, if the cover for the issue is any indication, Iron Man is about to feel the wrath of what the Ashen Combine's destroyer is all about.