Better Call Saul's Axed Series Finale Scene Almost Ruined Kim's Perfect Ending
Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had a pretty tall order to take on when it came to following up on the massive success of "Breaking Bad." Somehow, though, the duo managed to take a side character from the series mostly known for his comic relief and give him a compelling back story that rivaled one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed television series of all time.
Not only is the legal world of "Better Call Saul" just as revered as its predecessor was, but it also managed the same trick of telling a complex, morally challenging story that remained compelling for its entire run. This, of course, also applies to the ending of "Better Call Saul," which dovetailed with the end of "Breaking Bad," giving fans an entirely new perspective on the end of the AMC crime drama.
However, the final moments of "Better Call Saul" could have ended a bit differently if things had gone according to plans. Though most fans will recall that the series finale wrapped up with an aging Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) giving Kim (Rhea Seehorn) the finger guns as she leaves, the original ending would have seen her giving them back rather than looking back sadly at her longtime friend and lover.
Peter Gould feared the scene would be misinterpreted
As Rhea Seehorn told Variety, though, "Better Call Saul" co-creator Peter Gould decided that having Kim return Jimmy's signature gesture might suggest that she was going to find a new scam or grift to help get him out. Naturally, this would undercut the message of much of the final season of the series — that you can't just scam and trick your way out of everything without the consequences coming back to bite you.
"At first, I was like sad because I'm a hopeless romantic," Seehorn said. "But Peter said, 'We watched it, and it looked like Kim was back in the game, rather than Kim is saying, "I'm there for you forever."' And I said, 'Oh yeah, I don't want that.' It was the right decision."
Ultimately, this means that "Better Call Saul" ends with a melancholic and bittersweet resolution, much like its parent series. Given how much fans and critics alike seemed to embrace the series finale, this likely was the right choice in the end. Still, some fans might have preferred a more open-ended conclusion that left some things up in the air.