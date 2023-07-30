Better Call Saul's Axed Series Finale Scene Almost Ruined Kim's Perfect Ending

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had a pretty tall order to take on when it came to following up on the massive success of "Breaking Bad." Somehow, though, the duo managed to take a side character from the series mostly known for his comic relief and give him a compelling back story that rivaled one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed television series of all time.

Not only is the legal world of "Better Call Saul" just as revered as its predecessor was, but it also managed the same trick of telling a complex, morally challenging story that remained compelling for its entire run. This, of course, also applies to the ending of "Better Call Saul," which dovetailed with the end of "Breaking Bad," giving fans an entirely new perspective on the end of the AMC crime drama.

However, the final moments of "Better Call Saul" could have ended a bit differently if things had gone according to plans. Though most fans will recall that the series finale wrapped up with an aging Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) giving Kim (Rhea Seehorn) the finger guns as she leaves, the original ending would have seen her giving them back rather than looking back sadly at her longtime friend and lover.