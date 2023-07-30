Doctor Who: David Tennant Has Both Praise And A Warning For Ncuti Gatwa

As most genre TV fans are undoubtedly aware, David Tennant is in the midst of reprising his two most iconic characters in two separate projects: "Good Omens" Season 2 and the upcoming trilogy of specials commemorating the 60th anniversary of "Dr. Who." For the latter, he'll be sharing the screen with the debut of the latest Doctor in a long line of Time Lords, played by Ncuti Gatwa. Recently, Tennant shared some helpful advice and praise for the "Who" newcomer.

Tennant was asked whether he had any advice for his fellow "Dr. Who" Time Lord during a Variety interview to promote "Good Omens" Season 2, and his answer was twofold. First, he seemed to be pretty impressed by Gatwa's onscreen acting work. "Oh God, what a force of nature. I've caught a little bit of him at work and it's pretty exciting," Tennant said. "I mean, what advice would you give someone? You can see Ncuti has so much talent and energy. He's so inspired and charismatic." But then Tennant answered the question with some surprisingly thoughtful insight into what it's like to step into the role for the first time.

"The thing about something like this is: it's the peripherals, it's not the job. It's the other stuff that comes with it, that I didn't see coming. It's a show that has so much focus and enthusiasm on it. It's not like Ncuti hasn't been in a massive Netflix series ['Sex Education,'] but 'Doctor Who' is on a slightly different level. It's cross-generational, international, and has so much history, that it feels like it belongs to everyone," Tennant said.