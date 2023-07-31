Futurama Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" has come back from the dead three times now. Originally running on Fox from 1999 to 2003, it returned as a series of four direct-to-DVD movies from 2007 to 2009, then had two seasons on Comedy Central from 2010-2013, and came back once again in 2023 with new episodes on Hulu. Fans might debate the relative quality of each incarnation of the show, but many aspects of it have stayed consistent over the past 25 years. This includes the exceptional voice cast, with the lead actors all sticking with the show throughout its strange lifespan.

While all the main "Futurama" actors are still alive and working on the Hulu episodes, a number of guest actors who've appeared in the series have sadly passed away. Some of these guest stars played original characters, while many others played themselves — typically preserved a thousand years into the future as heads in jars. A number of these guests loved working on "Futurama" so much that they returned to the show multiple times. We might not have head-preserving jars yet in our universe, but revisiting old episodes of "Futurama" can help preserve the memory of these luminaries of science, sports, music, comedy, and acting who are no longer with us.