Hoarders S14: Where To Watch Online

Season 14 of A&E's "Hoarders" ended on July 3, bringing an end to the network's latest round of stories of people with the disorder that compels them to accumulate items and trash to the point where the piles become hazardous to their health and safety. In the most disturbing cases on "Hoarders," homes have been demolished and the residents have been relocated, but often the subjects of episodes of "Hoarders" can learn to manage their disorder and take better care of their property.

These success stories usually involve delving into the root cause of the hoarding, which can result from a variety of lifelong traumas and experiences. Season 14 of "Hoarders" is available for streaming via A&E's website, although a TV provider login is necessary to view the latest batch of episodes. Netflix and Hulu subscribers are also able to watch an assortment of episodes from previous seasons.

Season 14 consisted of six episodes. The first episode focused on Lia and Ken of Hayward, California. In the episode, Ken and Lia are matter-of-fact about their hoarding and the effect it had on their home. In giving a tour of their house, Vietnam veteran Ken points out their stacks of patriotic memorabilia. "On the left and the right are just piles and piles and piles, stacked up six to seven feet tall of all kinds of stuff that Lia has purchased and piled," he says.