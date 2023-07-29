Hoarders S14: Where To Watch Online
Season 14 of A&E's "Hoarders" ended on July 3, bringing an end to the network's latest round of stories of people with the disorder that compels them to accumulate items and trash to the point where the piles become hazardous to their health and safety. In the most disturbing cases on "Hoarders," homes have been demolished and the residents have been relocated, but often the subjects of episodes of "Hoarders" can learn to manage their disorder and take better care of their property.
These success stories usually involve delving into the root cause of the hoarding, which can result from a variety of lifelong traumas and experiences. Season 14 of "Hoarders" is available for streaming via A&E's website, although a TV provider login is necessary to view the latest batch of episodes. Netflix and Hulu subscribers are also able to watch an assortment of episodes from previous seasons.
Season 14 consisted of six episodes. The first episode focused on Lia and Ken of Hayward, California. In the episode, Ken and Lia are matter-of-fact about their hoarding and the effect it had on their home. In giving a tour of their house, Vietnam veteran Ken points out their stacks of patriotic memorabilia. "On the left and the right are just piles and piles and piles, stacked up six to seven feet tall of all kinds of stuff that Lia has purchased and piled," he says.
Some of the Season 14 subjects face dire consequences
Episode 2 focuses on Andy, a scrap metal dealer who is facing the loss of his home if he cannot get it cleaned up in time to satisfy city inspectors. Season 14, Episode 3 moves north of the border to visit Darlene, a Vancouver, British Columbia New Age healer who has packed her house so full of debris that she is sleeping on her porch and must clear it out quickly with winter approaching.
The subject of Episode 4 is a man named Jim who already underwent a forced cleanup in 2019 and is facing the prospect of another if he can't get his house cleaned up. In Episode 5, the show returns to Canada to visit Rosela, a nurse who has kept her hoarding disorder hidden for most of her life but is now married to another hoarder and finds herself in crisis.
The season's final episode centers on a couple named Marjorie and Irv. Like Lia, Irv had a recent medical emergency where ambulance personnel had trouble getting to him. Irv, who has Parkinson's disease, had to crawl over debris with broken bones to get help. He is in danger of being placed in a home for the elderly if he and Marjorie are unable to get their home cleaned up.