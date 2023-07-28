Why Is Pirates Of The Caribbean Rated PG-13 And Does The Rating Hold Up Today?

Based on the hit ride at Disneyland, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series is one of the most successful franchises of all time, grossing over $4 billion worldwide. With an all-star cast of Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush, the first film, "The Curse of The Black Pearl" is an action-packed adventure from start to finish.

Because the film is full of pirates, sword fights, and overall swashbuckling excitement, it will definitely appeal to children of all ages. But with the films available on Disney+, it's important to note that it, along with the rest of the films in the series, is PG-13 for scary and violent scenes that might have gone too far, references to — and consumption of — alcoholic beverages, and more.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in July. Even after two decades, this rating still holds, and parents must take this into consideration before letting their children watch the hit franchise.