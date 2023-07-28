Star Wars: How Old Is Luke In A New Hope And When He Dies In Last Jedi?

There are numerous remarkable and inspiring stories in the "Star Wars" canon, though few are on the level of that of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Raised as a humble farmboy on the desolate planet of Tatooine, he's swept up in the adventure of a lifetime by Ben Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness). He learns of his family's connection to the Force, becomes a staunch ally of the Rebel Alliance, and becomes a legendary Jedi Knight. In his later years, his Jedi academy fails, and he sends himself into a self-imposed exile. However, in the end, he redeems himself by inspiring the Resistance in its fight against the First Order.

When Luke first meets up with Ben and departs Tatooine to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," he's just 19 years old. Within this film, the Battle of Yavin takes place, which is an important time marker in the "Star Wars" canon. Thus, if Luke is only 19 in 0 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), then during the events of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" in 34 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin), when he makes his sacrifice and becomes one with the Force, he must be 53.

