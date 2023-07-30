Blacklist: How James Spader Really Feels About The Show Coming To An End

One of the bigger sins a TV show can commit is when it continues on too long after it should have been canceled. For example, "The Office" probably should have called it quits once Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) left the series, and "Grey's Anatomy" should have done the same after the departure of its lead, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). According to a recent interview by NBC with "The Blacklist" star James Spader, he believes the series is ending after ten seasons to avoid that very mistake.

"I think if the show went beyond this year, it would turn into a very different show," the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor said. "And I think that the thing that has been nice about this show was that we've never really had a really clear paradigm for the show. Tonally, the show shifts a lot from episode to episode, and I think that even the show has taken strange turns, and I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me."

Since the series first aired, Spader's Reddington has assisted the FBI in taking down 200 of the worst criminals the world has to offer. While the series has understandably evolved over the last 10 seasons, Spader clearly thinks the series has run its course and the tenth and final season is the right time to bring it to an end. And they may be doing it by taking the end back to the beginning, by bringing the story full circle.