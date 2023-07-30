Legend Of The White Dragon: New Trailer Showcases Jason David Frank's Final Movie
Fans wondering what's happening with the status of Jason David Frank's final passion project now have evidence it isn't just a myth, with an eye-opening glimpse of what's in store when "Legend of the White Dragon" arrives.
From his debut in the five-part endeavor "Green with Evil" to his many other morphenomenal iterations as a ranger, Jason David Frank established himself to viewers as a symbol of bravery and leadership as Tommy Oliver in the "Power Rangers" franchise. And with so many years of experience fighting for the survival of humanity, he was eager to take things up a notch with a brand-new action-packed original story called "Legend of the White Dragon," which began development in 2019. After several delays, setbacks, major changes in production, and the tragic death of Jason David Frank in 2022, it may have seemed to some like the White Dragon's legend would never be told.
But the arrival of a new trailer for the film appears to be a clear indicator that fans will have the privilege of witnessing Frank fight against evil one last time. The new teaser provides everything that made him popular with "Power Rangers" fans and proves there are those who have gone to great lengths to ensure "Legend of the White Dragon" fulfills its destiny as a tribute to the cherished legacy Jason David Frank has left behind.
The trailer proves fans shouldn't sleep on Frank's final fight
The "Legend of the White Dragon" trailer starts by getting viewers acquainted with the prophecy of a duel between two dragons harnessing power from a shared Dragon Crystal and the fact that Jason David Frank's character, Erik Reed, is destined to be the White Dragon. Packed to the brim with plenty of sci-fi action and stellar fight sequences, the exhilarating promo hints at Reed's tragic past and showcases Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke), a dangerous enemy seeking vengeance against the titular hero.
While there are several stars seen throughout the teaser, like Mark Dacascos, Michael Madsen, and David Ramsey, Frank steals the show, putting his skills on display before the trailer ends with his name followed by the words "Legends Never Die." It also indicates that fans will be able to see the film sometime in 2024.
The preview definitely packs a punch, and judging by the reactions in the comments, fans are excited for several reasons. Some have mixed feelings about Jason David Frank's final flick, like one user, who wrote, "It's bittersweet knowing this is JDF['s] last performance, but I'm happy that his passion project is finally going to release."
Others are excited to see the star work with the well-chosen cast, like the user who wrote, "Based on the trailer, I'm excited to experience all the incredible talent invested in this film!"
And one impressed fan made a bold prediction: "This could be the best action movie of 2024." The glowing response from fans is a testament to the respect and admiration Frank had gained over the years and the extraordinary efforts taken by those who would not allow "Legend of the White Dragon" to fade into oblivion.
Everyone rallied together to finish the movie after Frank's death
After the loss of Jason David Frank, it was quite inspiring how everyone rallied together to get "Legend of the White Dragon" finished the way the film's star intended. When it was revealed in March that the motion picture was getting a theatrical release in the fall, co-producer Sean Schoenke said to Deadline, "Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself. The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication."
Later, it was decided that a fall premiere was not the right route and that the release date would be postponed for good reasons. According to Entertainment Weekly, Aaron Schoenke, who serves as director and co-producer and plays Dragon Prime, revealed at an SDCC panel that the feature was undergoing $1 million worth of reshoots to prepare for a release in the first quarter of 2024. "We only get one chance to make Jason's last movie, and that's what's going to last for forever," Schoenke told fans. "So I hope you all understand, it's only because we want to make it the best possible."
While it's devastating the actor isn't around to see it finish, it does seem like his dream of bringing "Legend of the White Dragon" to life is going to happen, thanks to the commitment of those who wouldn't give up on his vision. And it seems it shouldn't be much longer until fans who enjoyed the trailer get to experience one more epic round of action with Jason David Frank.