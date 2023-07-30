Legend Of The White Dragon: New Trailer Showcases Jason David Frank's Final Movie

Fans wondering what's happening with the status of Jason David Frank's final passion project now have evidence it isn't just a myth, with an eye-opening glimpse of what's in store when "Legend of the White Dragon" arrives.

From his debut in the five-part endeavor "Green with Evil" to his many other morphenomenal iterations as a ranger, Jason David Frank established himself to viewers as a symbol of bravery and leadership as Tommy Oliver in the "Power Rangers" franchise. And with so many years of experience fighting for the survival of humanity, he was eager to take things up a notch with a brand-new action-packed original story called "Legend of the White Dragon," which began development in 2019. After several delays, setbacks, major changes in production, and the tragic death of Jason David Frank in 2022, it may have seemed to some like the White Dragon's legend would never be told.

But the arrival of a new trailer for the film appears to be a clear indicator that fans will have the privilege of witnessing Frank fight against evil one last time. The new teaser provides everything that made him popular with "Power Rangers" fans and proves there are those who have gone to great lengths to ensure "Legend of the White Dragon" fulfills its destiny as a tribute to the cherished legacy Jason David Frank has left behind.