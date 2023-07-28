How Disney's Haunted Mansion (2023) & The Princess And The Frog Are Connected

As is typical for projects based on well-known intellectual property, Disney's 2023 "Haunted Mansion" film is full of Easter Eggs and small details that both gesture toward its theme park ride source material and various pop cultural ephemera. Among its links to other movies is an allusion to the 2009 animated Disney release "The Princess and the Frog."

Observant viewers will notice an explicit reference to the prior Disney film in "Haunted Mansion" when, soon after its start, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) are first moving into the mansion she recently purchased. Transporting their personal belongings is a large U-Haul trailer on the side of which is a cartoon image. Fans of "The Princess and the Frog" will recognize the character depicted on the trailer as none other than the villainous witch doctor Dr. Facilier (voiced by Keith David from "The Thing" in the original film).

Disney devotees know that this isn't the first link between these two properties, however, but a response to a direct reference "The Princess and the Frog" makes to the Haunted Mansion ride.