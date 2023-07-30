This Star Wars Theory May Explain Why Obi-Wan Let Darth Vader Live (It Wasn't Mercy)

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+ was more than an excuse to get Ewan McGregor back in a Jedi robe. It helped fill in some blanks connecting the prequel trilogy to the original. Obi-Wan (McGregor) actually knew Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) when she was a child, and he battled Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) a long time ago. In fact, if Obi-Wan wanted, he could've killed Vader right then and there but opted not to. Seeing how Vader killed Obi-Wan in "A New Hope," this may come across as a foolish act on the Jedi's part, but some think there's more than meets the eye.

Redditor u/Eicho3 posited ideas on why Obi-Wan didn't kill Vader when he had the chance. For starters, it wasn't the Jedi way to kill an opponent at the end of a duel, similar to how Obi-Wan didn't want Anakin to kill Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) in "Revenge of the Sith." However, another explanation may be found in the prophecy that Anakin would bring balance to the Force: "He feels it in his bones that Qui Gon was correct about the prophesy, and that Vader/Anakin is on a journey, potentially to end the Sith forever, but sadly, this is the path it must take."

While Obi-Wan may have wanted to show Count Dooku mercy, he adopted a more practical approach with Vader. It may break his heart to see his Padawan go to the Dark Side, but by the end of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," he realizes this is the way. He knows a lot of suffering will transpire, but it's the only way for Anakin to defeat Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). He's come a long way from "Revenge of the Sith."