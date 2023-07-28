Tacoma FD: How Many Episodes Are In Season 4?

"Tacoma FD" Season 4 picks up right where Season 3 left off. The firehouse burnt down at the end of last season, so much of the crew has begun working at Pirate World, a theme park. Despite some mishaps, Station 24 is rebuilt, and almost everyone is rehired. The main holdout is Captain Eddie (Steve Lemme), who now works as a technical consultant on a terrible TV show about firefighters. Yes, the Season 4 premiere gets surprisingly meta, which is to be expected from the Broken Lizard crew who were behind "Super Troopers" and "Quasi."

"Tacoma FD" has been around for a while now, but it still manages to have some hilarious surprises. And the cast is still clearly enjoying themselves. Hassie Harrison, who plays Lucy, posted on Instagram a while back, "We just wrapped season 4 of Tacoma FD! I think this might be our best season yet. Can't wait for y'all to see what we've been cooking up!!"

"Tacoma FD" Season 4 airs new episodes every Thursday on truTV. You can catch up with previous seasons available on Max.