Tacoma FD: How Many Episodes Are In Season 4?
"Tacoma FD" has been holding it down as one of the funniest, most underrated comedies on TV today. The show manages to draw plenty of laughs out of its decidedly silly premise, namely following the crew of a fire department in Tacoma, Washington (one of the wettest cities in the country). Without many fires to put out, the team finds themselves having to do less glamorous aspects of the job.
On July 20, the show premiered its fourth season, proving it hasn't slowed down in the slightest. But how many episodes are in "Tacoma FD" Season 4? Fans should expect the new season to follow the same trajectory as previous ones. There will be 13 episodes in "Tacoma FD" Season 4, which is the same amount as in Seasons 2 and 3. Season 1 is the only outlier, with 10 episodes total. But 13 episodes should be enough to tickle people's funny bones for the foreseeable future.
The workplace sitcom is alive and well with Tacoma FD
"Tacoma FD" Season 4 picks up right where Season 3 left off. The firehouse burnt down at the end of last season, so much of the crew has begun working at Pirate World, a theme park. Despite some mishaps, Station 24 is rebuilt, and almost everyone is rehired. The main holdout is Captain Eddie (Steve Lemme), who now works as a technical consultant on a terrible TV show about firefighters. Yes, the Season 4 premiere gets surprisingly meta, which is to be expected from the Broken Lizard crew who were behind "Super Troopers" and "Quasi."
"Tacoma FD" has been around for a while now, but it still manages to have some hilarious surprises. And the cast is still clearly enjoying themselves. Hassie Harrison, who plays Lucy, posted on Instagram a while back, "We just wrapped season 4 of Tacoma FD! I think this might be our best season yet. Can't wait for y'all to see what we've been cooking up!!"
"Tacoma FD" Season 4 airs new episodes every Thursday on truTV. You can catch up with previous seasons available on Max.