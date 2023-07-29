Naked And Afraid: A Costa Rican Snake Encounter Almost Cost A Producer His Life

Discovery's "Naked and Afraid" is easily one of the most harrowing shows on television. With only a microphone, one rudimentary tool, and their wits, two contestants try to survive in the remote wilderness for 21 days. The show is just as challenging to work on as it is to participate in, and before the contestants are dropped in the farthest reaches of Madagascar, Malaysia, or Mexico, the intrepid staff must explore the regions on their own, even if it means contending with unforgiving landscapes or fearsome creatures.

In March 2013, "Naked and Afraid" producer Steve Rankin was location scouting in the jungles of Costa Rica when he had a deadly run-in with a venomous fer-de-lance snake. As Rankin and the crew climbed over a fallen tree, his foot landed in the jaws of the snake. "It was quite a sharp pain. It's like being stabbed," Rankin recalled on the "Naked After Dark" behind-the-scenes special. "But then the real pain started in the time afterwards, when the venom started to spread up my leg."

Rankin had to seek out a doctor fast — no easy task in the depths of the jungle. "We were in the middle of nowhere," Rankin continued. "... We had to hike for about 20 minutes through some really thick jungle out to a trail." His team crafted a makeshift stretcher out of some branches and took him to a helicopter, which flew him to the nearest hospital.