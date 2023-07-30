Mission: Impossible 7 Almost Saw A De-Aged Appearance By Julia Roberts

It turns out that "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" director Christopher McQuarrie had plans for more than one A-list star to appear as they did in their younger years as actors. Before the director scrapped a digitally de-aged Tom Cruise scene for the film, McQuarrie considered putting a digitally de-aged Julia Roberts in the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film.

In an interview with the "Empire Spoiler Specials" film podcast (via /Film), McQuarrie said he once imagined MI7's flashback scene at the beginning of the film as one that had a tone similar to Cruise's 1990 hit "Days of Thunder." While he was imagining if "Days of Thunder" filmmaker Tony Scott — who directed Cruise in the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" — helmed a "Mission: Impossible" film in the same era, McQuarrie started mulling over what breakout actor of the day would have starred with Cruise in the MI installment.

"We looked at 'Days of Thunder' and we looked at the style of it, and we started thinking what would it look like if Tony Scott had shot this, and who would it have been?" McQuarrie told the podcast. "I looked back at who was the ingenue, who was the breakout star in 1989? And right around then was 'Mystic Pizza.' And I was like, 'Oh my God. Julia Roberts, a then-pre-"Pretty Woman" Julia Roberts, as this young woman.'"

Ultimately, actor Mariela Garriga was hired to play the young woman in the flashback scene, but not before McQuarrie and company crunched some numbers to examine the viability of hiring and de-aging Roberts.