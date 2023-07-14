Why Mission: Impossible 7's Director Scrapped A Digitally De-Aged Tom Cruise Scene

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" have a big plot point in common — both heroes are searching for two halves a device that when assembled, could yield dangerous results.

In "Dead Reckoning – Part One" Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) searches for two parts of a key that will control an artificial intelligence program run amok, while Indy (Harrison Ford) is searching for the missing half of Archimedes' Antikythera, which can find a rift in time that can take people to the past. Interestingly enough, if director Christopher McQuarrie hadn't scrapped the idea, "M:I 7" and "The Dial of Destiny" could have had another big similarity.

McQuarrie told Deadline recently that he was thinking about digitally de-aging Cruise, 61, in a scene at the beginning of the film. Ford, of course, was de-aged 25 years to begin his final "Indiana Jones" adventure, which was combined with decades-old footage of Ford we never got to see.

"Originally, there had been a whole sequence at the beginning of the movie that was going to take place in 1989," McQuarrie told Deadline. "We talked about it as a cold open. We talked about it as flashbacks in the movie. We looked at de-aging."

During his research, McQuarrie said, he felt indecisive: "I kept saying, 'Boy, this de-aging is really good' or 'This de-aging is not so good.' Never did I find myself actually following the story. I was so distracted by an actor that I had known for however long was now suddenly this young person."