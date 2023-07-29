How Good Omens S2 Shows Crowley At His Most Powerful

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Chapter 2: The Clue Featuring the Minisode A Companion to Owls"

Amazon Prime's "Good Omens," which is a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's joint fantasy comedy novel, focuses a snarky lens on the potential ramifications of religious extremism at the divine level. In simpler terms, the hosts of heaven and hell desperately need to take a chill pill.

While the awesome power and terrible obsession of the archangels and the dukes of hell are devastating on their own, both antagonistic forces are primarily viewed in comparison to the seemingly inept natures of Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). And that's odd because, despite their fondness for humanity and each other, the pair is quite strong. In fact, Season 2 of "Good Omens" takes great pains to express just how strong they really are, especially Crowley.

Season 1 reveals Crowley to be the demon who tempted Adam (Anthony Kaye) and Eve (Schelaine Bennett) in the Garden of Eden. Immediately, he's presumed to be a legitimate player in the battle for humanity's soul. Who else, after all, would take the form of a snake and tempt Eve to commit the first sin? Though he continues to enact demonic miracles throughout the series' first story arc, it's in Season 2 that he really gets to show off. For instance, in Episode 1, Crowley literally creates the universe.