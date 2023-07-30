Rob Liefeld Wants To Give Deadpool A True Nemesis Like Batman's Joker

While Deadpool has run afoul of countless Marvel heroes and villains since his 1991 debut in "The New Mutants" #98, he's yet to establish a genuine arch-nemesis, despite his best efforts. For decades now, there has never been a Joker to Deadpool's Batman, or a Magneto to his Professor X. Deadpool has never had the sort of legacy villain that eventually becomes synonymous with the character. But his creator, Rob Liefeld, is looking to rectify that and give Wade Wilson his own signature villain.

Speaking to Comic Book at San Diego Comic-Con, Liefeld, who is currently revisiting the character with a new miniseries, "Deadpool: Badder Blood," expressed a desire to give Marvel's Merc with a Mouth the sort of villain that will be intrinsically tied to him, much in the way Joker is linked to Batman. Not mincing words, Liefeld said. "He needs more bad guys, okay? Like how has it been 30 years? ... In 30 years I'm not sure we can identify a true Deadpool villain. Like who's his Sabertooth? Who's his Joker?"

Liefeld has a valid argument. He pointed to how iconic members of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery — like The Lizard, Kraven, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and The Vulture — were introduced shortly after Peter Parker's 1962 debut. Wade, meanwhile, has yet to receive anything near a comparable stable of his own baddies after three decades. But Liefeld hopes that's about to change.