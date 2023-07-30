Scarlet Scarab's Comic Book Origin (& Connection To Moon Knight)
Contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Moon Knight" #25
Layla el-Faouly has officially been introduced to the Marvel Comics universe in the pages of "Moon Knight" #25, where the character gets a new backstory, though it remains tied to Marc Spector's life before he became the Moon Knight.
Layla is an original character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making her debut in the Oscar Isaac-starring "Moon Knight" series on Disney+. Portrayed by actor May Calamawy, El-Faouly was an archaeologist who would meet Marc Spector and later marry him. Spector and el-Faouly eventually parted ways and remained separated until they were forced to reunite to take on the villain Arthur Harrow. As audiences watched, el Faouly and Moon Knight worked together to stop Harrow from unleashing the Egyptian god Ammit on the MCU . El-Faouly agreed to become the Goddess Taweret's Avatar during the mission, transforming her into the Scarlet Scarab. El-Faouly ultimately used her new powers to help Moon Knight defeat Harrow and trap Ammit.
Due to Layla's popularity, Marvel has brought the character to the comics for the first time via the oversized "Moon Knight" #25, where a story from Spector's past reveals his connection to el-Faouly, and how a tragic mission with her changed both of their lives forever.
Who are the Karnak Cowboys?
In "Moon Knight" #25 (by Jed MacKay,Partha Pratim, Allesandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit), the story shifts back and forth between the past and present. While Moon Knight deals with the arrival of a new Black Spectre and tries to figure out who is behind the mask of the latest iteration of the villain, the comic's flashback sequences offer readers a closer look at his old mercenary team, the Karnak Cowboys.
The team is hired as independent contractors to target Christopher Bousquet, a former C.I.A. scientist who explored different mind control methods before going rogue and working alongside bad actors. The Karnak Cowboys are introduced individually ahead of a job dubbed Operation Mongoose. Mark Spector is described as a leader with a history of mental instability who specializes in small-unit tactics, asymmetrical and unconventional warfare, and close combat. Jean-Paul Duchamp (aka Frenchie) is the team's pilot and wheelman, and is called out as dangerous. Dr. Robert Plekso is the Karnak Cowboys' "Intel Specialist," an expert in psychological profiling, reconnaissance, and information gathering who is academic in his actions.
Finally, Layla el-Faouly is introduced, though her background is unclear. She is referred to as a wild card with connections to criminal smuggling and counterfeiting networks. Beyond that, what is known about her is so vague the group that hired the Karnak Cowboys deems the lack of information as "worrying."
What happened on Operation: Mongoose?
"Moon Knight" #25's flashbacks follow Operation: Mongoose, with the team successfully tracking down Christopher Bousquet and taking out his bodyguards in a violent fashion. After subduing and kidnapping their target, Marc Spector and Layla el-Faouly get into an argument about how the mission didn't go off as seamlessly as he would have liked. Spector questions Layla for potentially blowing the whole mission when the key card to break into the hotel failed on its first attempt. Frenchie and Dr. Robert Plekso can't help but laugh at the argument between Marc and Layla, with the latter saying the lovebirds are going through their usual "post-mission fight," which will end with them making up in an extravagant fashion until they begin their next mission. Hilariously, Spector takes issue with Plesko calling the situation "textbook," with Layla agreeing with Marc.
Unfortunately for the Karnak Cowboys, Hydra is following them. Spector, who doesn't want Bousqet's mind-control technology to fall into the wrong hands or lose the payday from the mission, destroys a discovered locator device on Bousqet and swings into action against several Hydra agents who are trying to kill them and stop their mission. Before the big fight, Layla tells him, "Don't die," with Spector responding that he's "too dumb to live, too tough to die." They kiss before chaos is unleashed and the situation becomes violent.
How Layla's death led to Marc Spector becoming Moon Knight
Despite Marc Spector, Layla el-Faouly, and the Karnak Cowboys' best attempts at fending off the Hydra agents, the villainous group's actions end with their vehicle exploding. Spector reaches out to Layla amidst the chaos, but is too far away to reach her. Layla is believed to be killed in the incident, leading Spector to become a "demon." Layla's death led Marc down a dark path, eventually resulting in him becoming a mercenary working for the incredibly evil Raul Bushman — the man responsible for killing Spector in Egypt, leading him to be resurrected as Moon Knight, the Fist of Konshu.
Layla's death being cited as the tragic event that led Spector down the road to becoming a vigilante is an interesting new addition to his superhero origin story. Without her death, he would never have worked for Bushman and been killed, which means there probably wouldn't be a Moon Knight — at least, not one with Spector under the mask.
It's also interesting that the flashbacks are significantly different from el-Faouly's television origin. While her MCU incarnation worked with Marc before he became Moon Knight, she wasn't a mercenary, and she never died. The changes made by Marvel Comics add a new dimension to their complicated relationship, with both characters' having shady pasts and apparently dying before assuming their heroic mantles.
El-Faouly will become the Scarlet Scarab
Layla el-Faouly's comic book adventures will continue in the "Moon Knight: City of the Dead" miniseries by David Pepose, Marcelo Ferreira, Jay Leisten, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit. The series marks the first time this version of el-Faouly has been seen as the Scarlet Scarab, with her costume from the "Moon Knight" television show making its way to the comics.
If el-Faouly is dead, it seems possible that Moon Knight meeting her in the underworld could be what leads to her being resurrected as the Scarlet Scarab. It would be a great way to introduce the character to the Marvel Comics audience and give her a similar origin to Marc Spector becoming Moon Knight. But regardless of how her new superhero origin ends up taking place, it'll be interesting to see el-Faouly's story unfold as she hopefully becomes a serious player in the comic book universe, much like fans want to see happen in the MCU.
Readers can see Layla el-Faouly make her comic book debut in "Moon Knight" #25, which is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now. El-Faouly officially becomes the Scarlet Scarab in "Moon Knight: City of the Dead" #1, also available now.