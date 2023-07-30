Scarlet Scarab's Comic Book Origin (& Connection To Moon Knight)

Contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Moon Knight" #25



Layla el-Faouly has officially been introduced to the Marvel Comics universe in the pages of "Moon Knight" #25, where the character gets a new backstory, though it remains tied to Marc Spector's life before he became the Moon Knight.

Layla is an original character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making her debut in the Oscar Isaac-starring "Moon Knight" series on Disney+. Portrayed by actor May Calamawy, El-Faouly was an archaeologist who would meet Marc Spector and later marry him. Spector and el-Faouly eventually parted ways and remained separated until they were forced to reunite to take on the villain Arthur Harrow. As audiences watched, el Faouly and Moon Knight worked together to stop Harrow from unleashing the Egyptian god Ammit on the MCU . El-Faouly agreed to become the Goddess Taweret's Avatar during the mission, transforming her into the Scarlet Scarab. El-Faouly ultimately used her new powers to help Moon Knight defeat Harrow and trap Ammit.

Due to Layla's popularity, Marvel has brought the character to the comics for the first time via the oversized "Moon Knight" #25, where a story from Spector's past reveals his connection to el-Faouly, and how a tragic mission with her changed both of their lives forever.