Futurama Season 11: Where Have We Seen The Borax Kid Before?

The Planet Express crew first meets the Borax Kid in Season 6's "Neutopia." After visiting the titular planet, they experience a change in gender — and then a loss of all secondary sexual characteristics — after the Rock Alien (Maurice LaMarche) loses a bet with the Borax Kid. He eventually tracks them down on Earth and reverses everyone's gender to its original state. During this first appearance, he shows a sense of generosity and Southern gentlemanliness.

He pops up again in Season 7's "Zapp Dingbat," where he can be seen gambling in the Mos Def Cantina with other scum and villainy. Bender mentions to Leela and her mom, Munda (Tress MacNeille), that he lost two straight hands to the gambler — and by that, he literally means his hands. That indicates that the Borax Kid is a skilled cheater or perhaps a skilled card shark. It also sets up a precedent for the Borax Kid to take limbs in payment of debts.

Bender's arms play a pretty big role in the Borax Kid's next appearance, "Assie Come Home." The Season 7 episode sees Bender and his friends go on an epic quest to get back his body parts when he gets "bot-jacked" and his limbs and other parts are scattered across the universe. It turns out the Borax Kid accepted Bender's arms after they were pawned as payment for a gambling debt; Bender ends up getting them back from him, but not before Leela's dazzled by his skills at the table.

What adventures will the Borax Kid have now that he's been exposed as a fraud? Keep tuning in to "Futurama" to find out.