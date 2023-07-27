Futurama Season 11: Is Fry's Email Address In Episode 1 A Plot Hole?

History is altered in "Bender's Big Score!" when Bender (John DiMaggio) blows up the pizzeria after traveling back in time to kill Fry. Bender's actions inadvertently cause Seymour to be instantly fossilized as well. This creates a time paradox, which is ultimately and eventually resolved within the film. But no matter which version of the show's history you take to heart as being true, it's highly unlikely that somewhere out there in New New York someone would take the time to run a website domain for a long-forgotten pizza chain.

But is it possible that Fry already knows this? What if he simply signed up for a free trial and — like many other individuals have in the past — cancelled his account before his first billing cycle began? Of course, it's completely possible to create internet accounts – even ones using a fake or disused domain. But since Fry ends up binging Fulu programs for months on end and even ordering products from the ads he witnesses while doing so, it's quite likely his Panucci's Pizza address is a genuine email and connected to his billing information.

Whether it's a mistake or a seed for a future plotline, it's certainly a fun aside. And for anyone looking to claim Fry's email nick as their own in the real world — as of press time, the only extent panuccis-related web domain in existence is linked to an Australian export company.