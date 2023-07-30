The Reason Martin Freeman Is Unsure About His Marvel Future

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

When it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe fixtures, most fans seem to forget about characters that exist in the franchise's periphery. Yes, the MCU is concerned with the galaxy's most profound and powerful superheroes, but what about the mere mortals who keep the world running? Take Martin Freeman for example, who has been consistently appearing in the MCU since his debut in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." Freeman stars in the series as CIA agent Everett Ross, who ends up dealing with the Avengers' temper tantrums in the "Captain America" threequel. The character later found himself brushing shoulders with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in "Black Panther," becoming one of the few non-Wakandans to see the technologically-advanced country.

Freeman later returned as Ross in a pivotal role for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," going up against the nefarious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who also happens to be his ex-wife. Now, as the MCU continues to expand on Disney+, Ross has returned for "Secret Invasion," dealing with Skrull antics.

While Freeman seems like an ace in the franchise who is bound to show up when the narrative demands a CIA agent, the actor is unsure about the next steps in Kevin Feige's superhero toybox. "No. I never think I've got a future in the MCU," the English actor candidly told Collider. For Freeman, his future in the billion-dollar franchise seems like a giant question mark because he's not one of Marvel's leading players. "I'm definitely on the subs bench," he continued. "I'm a good little substitute. I can come on when needed, for about five minutes at the end of the game," Freeman added, reminding audiences of how Ross is mostly just thrown into projects as a supporting star.