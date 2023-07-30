Twilight: Why Does Bella Swan Move In With Her Dad At Forks?

Not many people would choose the dreary atmosphere of Forks, Washington over sunny Phoenix, Arizona. Well, except for Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). When audiences meet the sullen teen at the start of the "Twilight" saga, she's in the process of moving in permanently with her dad, Charlie Swan (Billy Burke), after years of only visiting seasonally following her parents' divorce.

So, why the drastic change? Unlike Charlie, who thrives in an environment of discipline and routine, Bella's mom, Renée Dwyer (Sarah Clarke), is a free spirit who wants to see the world. Her dreams of adventure grow even stronger after marrying minor league baseball player Phil Dwyer (Matt Bushell), who is often on the road, but she has her own teenager at home to care for. In order to give her mom the freedom to travel with Phil, Bella makes the decision to move in with Charlie.

Though the dynamic between father and daughter is a bit awkward at first, it's clear that Bella didn't fall too far from the paternal side of her family tree. Ultimately, her and Charlie's similarities make the new living situation pretty seamless. Just like Bella, Charlie is introverted and knows the importance of giving her some personal space — a parenting strategy that fails miserably when Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) starts secretly materializing in her bedroom.