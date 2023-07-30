Why Did Bill Geddie Leave The View? The Reason Is Unclear Even After His Death

Whatever speculation there is on the circumstances leading to Bill Geddie's departure from "The View," there is a general consensus that the show wasn't doing very well in terms of popularity at the time. Per a 2014 report from Variety, viewership for the talk show had been stalling around this time and it was having a difficult time beating out CBS' rival series "The Talk." The result was a major shake-up, as "The View" moved internally to the non-fiction programming branch of ABC News, gained a fresh slate of hosts, and shed many of the people previously involved in the series. That included Geddie himself, along with his fellow co-creator Barbara Walters and longtime host Sherri Shepherd.

For his part, Geddie wasn't a completely non-controversial figure. The man occasionally clashed with some of the hosts of "The View," such as Star Jones and Kathy Griffin. Perhaps most notable was his feud with Rosie O'Donnell, who alleged on a 2023 episode of "Now What? With Brooke Shields" that Geddie gave special treatment to her co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Rumors have continued to swirl about Geddie even after his death. For years, it was suspected that the producer fired host Joy Behar in 2013, though Whoopi Goldberg recently described this idea as false on an episode of "The View" itself.

Whatever the case, it seems likely that Geddie didn't leave willingly in 2014. An article from The Daily Beast reporting on the incident included information from an anonymous source who was allegedly a friend of the producer. "He didn't want to retire," the source said. "He was really angry."