Futurama Season 11: Episode 1's Title Card Is A Callback To Its (Last) Series Finale

Each "Futurama" series finale title card has managed to comment on the state of the show – and sometimes the finale before it. For example, "The Devil's Hands are Idle Playthings," the show's final Fox episode, contains the epigram "See you on another network." Soon afterward, the show began to rerun on Adult Swim through the Cartoon Network, which bolstered its popularity and kept it in the public eye.

The title card for "Bender's Big Score!" the first post-show made-for-DVD movie, reads "It just won't stay dead!" — a fitting note for a program coming back to life after a long hiatus. While "Rebirth," the show's first Comedy Central episode, doesn't contain a witty callback to the show's final episode, during the opening credits of "The Bots and the Bees," a version of the Fry Squint Meme appears onscreen and the legend reads "Not sure if new episode or just rerun of episode I saw when I was drunk." The title card in "Stench and Stenchability" has a far more wicked message; it reads "Not the one with the dead dog," a knowing wink at the popularity of "Jurassic Bark" and its infamously sad ending — which almost could have been sadder.

Whether they're tweaking the audience or themselves, never let it be said that "Futurama" doesn't know itself.