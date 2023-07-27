The Witcher Season 3's Ending Will Force Ciri Into The Spotlight

For quite some time, "The Witcher" fans have been bracing themselves for the imminent change in the series. In a devastating blow, Henry Cavill announced he would retire as Geralt of Rivia and hand the reins over to Liam Hemsworth. This development has encouraged heated discourse, including theories Hemsworth will begin a multiverse full of Geralt variants. But no one should dismiss the opportunity that this will afford the rest of the cast.

Young Ciri (Freya Allan) in particular has been coming into her own in Season 3. Taking after her surrogate father in the ways of the sword, she has also been looking to Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) to school her in the mystical arts. Executive producers have shared that this is an exciting time for the young princess. Now that Geralt has taught her his specific skillset, she is ready to come into her own.

Tomek Baginski teased that Ciri will be taking center stage — which makes sense in light of casting shakeups. "I think this was very exciting to do, but especially for Freya," the executive producer told Yahoo News. "This is also the book where Ciri — let's be blunt about this — becomes the main character of the saga, because this is how it was done in the books, and watching Ciri evolve, and watching Freya evolve as an actress in this season, was incredible, just incredible."