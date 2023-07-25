Witcher Theory: Cavill's Geralt Sacrifice Paves The Way For Hemsworth's Variant

Since Henry Cavill announced that "The Witcher" Season 3 would be his last as Geralt of Rivia, Netflix's fantasy series has scrambled for damage control. The former Superman actor offered no details about his decision, but rumors of writers criticizing the source material make theorizing easy. However, while Cavill's departure threw a significant wrench in the series, it was quickly rectified after Liam Hemsworth was cast to replace him. Going forward, this still leaves the sticky business of how the season will end. If Netflix wants to hold onto an already critical audience, Cavill's farewell might — and should — be handled with care. "It's a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt," executive producer Steve Gaub promised Yahoo! News.

This could mean anything, but the best way to give him the send-off Lauren S. Hissrich promised is for him to make the ultimate sacrifice. Sacrificing himself to defend Ciri is what the Witcher would do, after all, and could also solve the problem of bringing in a new actor to replace him.

What are we arguing? Simply this: Instead of simply swapping actors with no comment, "The Witcher" should lean into this change, and make it part of the story. With Ciri's (Freya Allan) burgeoning power — a power that she doesn't understand or know how to control — Geralt's death could be a catalyst for her. Consumed by grief at losing yet another familial figure, Ciri could use her powers to resurrect him ... albeit, not in the way she expects.