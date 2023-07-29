Hoarders: What Really Happened To Rodger & Gerri Stank From Season 9?

For more than a dozen years, A&E's "Hoarders" has offered viewers a revealing look into the homes and lives of people living with the disorder that leads them to compulsively accumulate material goods. Often these situations become hazardous to the health and safety of the hoarders and their communities, as in the case of Rodger and Gerri Stank of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who appeared in Season 9, Episode 2, in 2016. After more than five decades in their home, it had become stacked to the ceiling with trash, food, holiday decorations, and unused clothing and furniture.

Their three children appeared on the episode and joined the "Hoarders" crew for the cleanup effort, something their son Jay said he had done before. "I've helped them clean many times," he said. "But when I left, a week or two later it was all back ... It's almost like standing on a beach trying to hold back a wave."

In 2016, a city building inspector declared the home uninhabitable due to the bathroom and kitchen being inaccessible, and the Stank family rallied one last time to try and save the home. But according to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that effort failed and the house was demolished in 2019 at Rodger and Gerri's expense. After the house was destroyed, Rodger and Gerri kept ownership of the land where it stood and moved to one of their other properties in Milwaukee.