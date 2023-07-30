Zoe Saldana Loved Pirates Of The Caribbean But Would Never Go Back - Here's Why

Long before she first boarded Peter Quill's starship the Milano as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, actor Zoe Saldana embarked on a different kind of vessel in the 2003 blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." In this movie, she has a small role as Anamaria, a pirate looking to recover her boat the Jolly Mon, which Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) stole from her. Since Saldana was still a relative newcomer to movies when "Pirates" came out — her most notable credit before it being for "Crossroads" opposite Britney Spears — Anamaria's absence from the rest of the film series went without notice.

Since that time, of course, Saldana's career has soared into the stratosphere with roles in the "Star Trek" reboot film series, the "Guardians" trilogy, two "Avengers" films, and the "Avatar" film series. Despite all her success, however, Saldana said she wouldn't return to the "Pirates" franchise if she had the chance.

"What a great movie. It really was fun and entertaining and very well shot, very well performed," she told BuzzFeed UK. "It was all around such a diverse cast as well, all ages, all walks of life, but a hard production. It was just so big! It was too big of a machine for me, and it was too out of control. So what I see that transpired on-screen I'm very proud of. How difficult it was to get there? I don't ever want to go back."