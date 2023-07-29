What Is Naruto's 'Goblin Mode' And Why Did It Enrage Boruto Fans?

The term "goblin mode" can represent several things. Oxford's Word of the Year in 2022, which became popular during COVID-19, means rejecting societal expectations, even at the expense of one's self-image. It encourages you to be your weirdest self on a date, go out in public wearing the grungiest sweats to run errands, or even make a snack out of whatever you can find in your fridge — while in your underwear in the middle of the night. In short, goblin mode is about rejecting aesthetics and embracing your baser instincts.

Though Naruto takes his job as Hokage very seriously and is a model figure in society, he certainly doesn't look like one in Episode 287. With his wide face, deep frown, and bizarrely pointed ears, he looks like he has become a goblin in his own right. Redditor u/Chiffon13 asked, "My God, what have they done to you Naruto[?]" in response to the fiasco. They even pointed out the beautiful animation the studio created for the antagonist, Ada, while it sidelined the man who helped set the "Naruto" parent series apart from other anime.

Despite the upset over Naruto's appearance, fans have embraced the memes that have been made. One tweet asked if goblin Naruto would win in a fight against Ultra Instinct Goku, and another tweet even implied that Naruto's new look is a result of marrying Hinata.