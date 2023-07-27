Biggest Unanswered Questions In The Witcher Season 3

In "The Witcher," the Northern kingdoms of the Continent are in upheaval due to an invasion by Nilfgaard. After the successful taking of Cintra with the help of the sorceress Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) and Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) of the elves, Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards) himself arrives to stake his claim. Much to the surprise of fans, Emhyr turns out to be none other than Duny, Ciri's father.

Emhyr is a ruthless ruler who will stop at nothing to take over the North and have Ciri returned to him. Now, there are many people in power who want to capture Ciri for their own reasons. Mainly, their motives are for political gain, but some want to use her for her power as a child of the Elder Blood. Emhyr's motives, however, aren't entirely clear at the moment. In Season 3, he continues his machinations in his conquest of the North, as well as using any means at his disposal to bring Ciri back to him. However, it's hard to tell what Emhyr's intentions are for Ciri. In the first episode of Season 3, we see him burning old portraits of his wife, Pavetta, but he holds onto a picture of Ciri as a child, seeming to have an emotional attachment to it.

Emhyr could very well just want to get his daughter back so he can be a father once again. However, given what we've seen of Emhyr's ambitious nature so far, he may want to use Ciri as a political pawn to cement his hold on the Northern realms. Or it could be that he, too, has plans to use Ciri's innate magical abilities for his own gain. Whatever his plans are for Ciri, or his motivations, they're probably not good.