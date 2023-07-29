Is Discovery's Gold Rush Series Over? What We Know About The Show's Current Status

How long will viewers have to wait to find out when "Gold Rush" will return to the air? It appears that Season 14 of the series has been in some state of production over the spring and summer months, judging from Parker Schnabel's Instagram, as well as photos posted by Buzz Legault, Brandon Clayton, and a number of other miners. Clayton's post may be the earliest sign that filming may have begun sometime in May; in a post dated April 27, he wrote, "One more month until we sling that Golden Acre dirt."

But as of press time, there's no official word as to when (or if) the new "Gold Rush" season will commence airing. Discovery has not announced whether the show has been canceled or renewed. Season 13 concluded in February after debuting in September 2022, so it's unlikely fans will find out about the show's fate until August. It's more likely that they'll see the show make its return sometime in the early fall, which would match up to Season 13's debut date.

Whenever the series returns, it will be missing one piece of its integral airing puzzle. "Gold Rush: The Dirt," a talk show that takes a deeper dive into each episode and usually airs after each episode of the main series, was canceled in June. The fates of several other "Gold Rush"-related spin-offs also hang in the balance as they complete their latest seasons between spates of fresh outings from the mother ship over the summer.