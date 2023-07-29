Is Discovery's Gold Rush Series Over? What We Know About The Show's Current Status
How long will viewers have to wait to find out when "Gold Rush" will return to the air? It appears that Season 14 of the series has been in some state of production over the spring and summer months, judging from Parker Schnabel's Instagram, as well as photos posted by Buzz Legault, Brandon Clayton, and a number of other miners. Clayton's post may be the earliest sign that filming may have begun sometime in May; in a post dated April 27, he wrote, "One more month until we sling that Golden Acre dirt."
But as of press time, there's no official word as to when (or if) the new "Gold Rush" season will commence airing. Discovery has not announced whether the show has been canceled or renewed. Season 13 concluded in February after debuting in September 2022, so it's unlikely fans will find out about the show's fate until August. It's more likely that they'll see the show make its return sometime in the early fall, which would match up to Season 13's debut date.
Whenever the series returns, it will be missing one piece of its integral airing puzzle. "Gold Rush: The Dirt," a talk show that takes a deeper dive into each episode and usually airs after each episode of the main series, was canceled in June. The fates of several other "Gold Rush"-related spin-offs also hang in the balance as they complete their latest seasons between spates of fresh outings from the mother ship over the summer.
Here's what Gold Rush Season 14 will likely cover
What sort of events will Season 14 of "Gold Rush" cover? Chief among these major shifts in the miners' collective lives has been the death of "Dakota" Fred Hurt, who acted as an elder statesman on "Gold Rush" before spinning off onto "Gold Rush: White Water." Hurt passed away on July 10, 2023, of stage 4 brain cancer at the age of 80. Naturally, his death will loom large over the miners, including Parker Schnabel, whom he mentored in the art of mining, as Season 14 of the show commences.
Rick Ness, meanwhile, exited the program during Season 13 — at least for the length of that season. Ness declared that he had experienced some difficulties after coming in from mining during the previous season, and has since concentrated on repairing automobiles.
If you're hungry to keep up with the lives of some of the central figures from "Gold Rush," then Discovery's got you covered in a bunch of ways. "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail," a series that takes Schnabel on a trip around the world to prospect gold, finished airing its 6th season in June. "Gold Rush: White Water" finished airing the back half of its 7th season in early June as well. " "Gold Rush Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan" is currently airing. And "Hoffman Family Gold," which follows multiple generations of the titular Hoffman clan, began airing its second season this June and is also currently ongoing. Wherever it takes viewers, it's sure to be a wild ride. And while you wait for it to return, you can stream Season 13 and all previous seasons on Discovery+, Max, and Go! Discovery.