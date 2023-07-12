Gold Rush Star 'Dakota' Fred Hurt Dead At 80

On July 11, the world lost a staple of Discovery's "Gold Rush" franchise. Dakota Fred Hurt died at the age of 80, just four months after being diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer. The news broke via his official Facebook page, with the post in question reading, "'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many." The post also urges readers to donate to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Hurt's honor.

Hurt began his television journey in 2011, quickly becoming a regular face on the first "Gold Rush" title. He makes his debut in the Season 2 premiere, "Twist of Fate," and goes on to appear throughout the season, ever hopeful that he and his team will hit it big during their next excavation. The veteran gold miner pops up consistently throughout Season 3 and Season 4, though suddenly, he disappears from the series. Hurt chose to leave "Gold Rush" ahead of Season 5 and didn't reemerge until Season 10.

Of course, Hurt didn't just appear on "Gold Rush." He also found time to help out on its numerous spin-offs.