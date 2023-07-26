Star Wars: That Wild Keanu Reeves Rumor Explained

Many have envisioned "Speed" and "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves as being part of the "Star Wars" franchise. In particular, fans saw Reeves as the perfect fit to portray the popular "Star Wars" video game character, Darth Revan. But just how far did the speculation go?

Revan originated in the 2003 video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic." In the game, Revan begins his time as a skilled Jedi Knight. Despite proving helpful in battle and warfare, he would eventually turn to the dark side and prove to be a great adversary to the Republic with the help of his own Sith Empire. Players could alter the character's gender and appearance, with later material expanding on Revan's story. While Revan is considered part of the separate Legends canon that most "Star Wars" spin-off media prior to 2014 has been placed under, it hasn't stopped the character from being popular with fans, with Revan even almost appearing in an episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Instagram user @ultraraw26 shared a piece of fan art in 2020 depicting Keanu Reeves as Darth Revan, which got fans' minds racing. This was only amped up when rumors began circulating of Reeves' potentially being cast as a Sith King in an upcoming animated Disney+ series. Most of this was little more than speculation with nothing substantial supporting the hype. But for those who are dying to see Reeves in a "Star Wars" project, your dreams may soon come true.