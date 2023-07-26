Star Wars: That Wild Keanu Reeves Rumor Explained
Many have envisioned "Speed" and "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves as being part of the "Star Wars" franchise. In particular, fans saw Reeves as the perfect fit to portray the popular "Star Wars" video game character, Darth Revan. But just how far did the speculation go?
Revan originated in the 2003 video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic." In the game, Revan begins his time as a skilled Jedi Knight. Despite proving helpful in battle and warfare, he would eventually turn to the dark side and prove to be a great adversary to the Republic with the help of his own Sith Empire. Players could alter the character's gender and appearance, with later material expanding on Revan's story. While Revan is considered part of the separate Legends canon that most "Star Wars" spin-off media prior to 2014 has been placed under, it hasn't stopped the character from being popular with fans, with Revan even almost appearing in an episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
Instagram user @ultraraw26 shared a piece of fan art in 2020 depicting Keanu Reeves as Darth Revan, which got fans' minds racing. This was only amped up when rumors began circulating of Reeves' potentially being cast as a Sith King in an upcoming animated Disney+ series. Most of this was little more than speculation with nothing substantial supporting the hype. But for those who are dying to see Reeves in a "Star Wars" project, your dreams may soon come true.
Reeves is slated to cameo in a new Star Wars series
There is plenty to look forward to in the world of "Star Wars," one of them being the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Acolyte." But beyond its intriguing premise and diverse cast, fans will want to keep a sharp eye for a certain Canadian cameo.
"The Acolyte" sees a former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) reunite with her Jedi master (Lee Jung-Jae) to uncover a series of mysteries harming their kind. Taking place 100 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, the show is set to focus on a seedier band of force users as opposed to the righteous heroes of previous "Star Wars" stories, with a cast consisting of Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Rebecca Henderson to name a few. Another name set to star on the show is Keanu Reeves, who will be providing a cameo appearance. "The Acolyte" will also feature Carrie-Anne Moss, who starred opposite Reeves as Trinity in "The Matrix" series, as an unnamed Jedi.
Since "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," celebrities have been making cameo appearances in the sci-fi fantasy franchise. There's a good chance that you never noticed many of them, as several stars from Tony Cox to Daniel Craig have been hidden under costumes or makeup while on screen. If Reeves' beautiful face is to be hidden under anything, perhaps a Darth Revan outfit is worth considering as a fun Easter egg for diehard fans.