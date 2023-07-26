Barbie Is Already Margot Robbie's Second-Best Movie Ever At The Box Office

No one quite expected "Barbie" to turn into the seat-filling, cultural phenomenon that it did — least of all director Greta Gerwig. "I'm so grateful. I'm so amazed. I'm at a loss for words, really," she told the New York Times in a state of disbelief. "But honestly, it's been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this."

In the short time since it debuted in theaters on July 21, "Barbie" has grossed over $470 million worldwide, blowing away the competition at the box office. For comparison, Gerwig's last film, "Little Women," grossed roughly $219 million in its lifetime run.

That's a significant pay bump for Gerwig, who cut her teeth in the world of mumblecore and other indie fare. Now, she's earned the bragging rights of the biggest opening weekend for any female director. But it is also nothing to sneeze at for star Margot Robbie, who is one of Hollywood's highest-paid performers. The "Barbie" box office total is, as of this writing, only surpassed by one other Margot project: "Suicide Squad." Released in 2016, the villain-centric DCEU film earned a worldwide box office total of roughly $747 million.