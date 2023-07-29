Mortal Kombat: WWE's The Miz Discusses Losing The Johnny Cage Role To Karl Urban

To many fans' surprise, Johnny Cage wasn't in "Mortal Kombat," but the closing tease meant the fan-favorite movie star was on the way. It didn't take long for fan castings to take off, and The Miz quickly became a popular choice. Even better, the WWE superstar wanted to play Johnny Cage, but ultimately, the role went to Karl Urban. Now, Miz has finally opened up about what it was like losing out on his dream role.

"I really wanted to be Johnny Cage," Miz said in an interview with Comicbook. The Miz went on to reminisce about calling his agent and telling him he'd do whatever it takes to get into "Mortal Kombat 2," even campaigning for the role by reiterating his desire to play the character in every interview. Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way he intended. "I never got an audition, which is fine. I mean, maybe they just didn't see me as the character. And then I heard Karl Urban got it, and I was like, 'Wow.'" Ultimately, Miz said he wasn't angry about losing the part and believes Urban will be just as determined to make the character a success.

Although it didn't work out for him, Miz is still very excited to see what Urban brings as Johnny Cage in the sequel. He's a big fan of the actor's work on "The Boys" and thinks he'll do a fantastic job in the sequel, which he'll be first in line to see when it releases.