Why Matt Damon's Post-Lunch Kiss With Scarlett Johansson Became A Nightmare

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt may not have interacted on-screen much in "Oppenheimer," but the two have shown off their chemistry doing interviews for the movie. The two always seem to have a blast discussing the dour Christopher Nolan film while reflecting on their careers. Many interesting tidbits have emerged from these conversations, including Damon's thoughts on kissing Scarlett Johansson for "We Bought a Zoo."

Kissing Scarlett Johansson would be many people's dream come true, but Damon had a unique experience. When he initially brought it up with Blunt for LADbible TV, the two joke about how that must've been awful for him, entirely in jest, of course. Damon even jokingly said, "It was hell." However, there was one aspect of the experience the actor would've changed.

He explained, "We did a shot before lunch, and it was like this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good. And we went to lunch, and she and I both thought it was over." Blunt could see where this was going and assumed she ate garlic or salmon. It wasn't much better, as Damon mentioned how she pretty much had an onion sandwich for lunch right before they picked up where they left off.