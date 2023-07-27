Twisted Metal: Episode 1's Reference To The Games' Wildest Level Explained

Contains spoilers for "Twisted Metal" Episode 1

The creators of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" series took on a mammoth task when bringing the video game franchise to the screen. On one hand, they had to come up with a concept that fleshed out a franchise that's quite light on lore and in-depth storytelling. At the same time, they had to be conscious of the games' fans, who will head into the series looking for Easter eggs and references at every turn. Fortunately, Michael Jonathan Smith's adaptation features callbacks to the source material from the get-go.

Episode 1 opens with John Doe (Anthony Mackie) speeding through a mall while trying to evade gun-toting thugs who want to steal his cargo. After successfully surviving the bullet storm, Doe drives his vehicle through the shopping center's exit and goes about his day. However, the mall in question will be a familiar sight to "Twisted Metal" fans.

The RidgePointe Centre appears in the "Suburbs: Midtown Suburbs" level of "Twisted Metal: Black." This level is regarded as a favorite among many fans of the games, who'll no doubt get a kick out of seeing it referenced on the Peacock series. Then again, some viewers who are familiar with "Twisted Metal: Black" might think the adaptation is a little bit tame.