What We Do In The Shadows S5: Why Colin Robinson's Campaign Plotline Is His Best

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 Episode 4 — "The Campaign"

The idea of Colin Robinson's (Mark Proksch) character in "What We Do in the Shadows" is, frankly, perfect; instead of just being a regular blood-sucking vampire, Colin is an "energy vampire," who feeds off the energy of humans by basically exasperating them until said energy leaves their body. We've all probably met a person similar to Colin in real life somewhere — a person with whom a conversation simply goes nowhere, and you're left standing there waiting for it to just be over so you can move on with your day.

This is why his brief attempt to run for Staten Island comptroller in the fifth season of the supernatural comedy series is so perfect. In case you don't know what a comptroller does — and you probably don't — it's the term for a government official who oversees a district's finances, making it one of the more banal government roles around. (Apologies to any comptrollers who may be reading this.) In order to run for comptroller, Colin has to give long, meandering speeches and more or less bore his possible constituents to death... giving him a hilarious way to sap their energy.