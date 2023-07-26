Does Secret Invasion Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"
No. There's no post-credits scene in the finale of "Secret Invasion."
Marvel pretty much put post-credits scenes on the map in the 21st century. People will sit through lengthy credits to get a glimpse of what's to come next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or see what joke the filmmakers saved to the very end. That tradition carried over into its Disney+ series, with the finales usually containing some kind of set-up to the franchise's future.
"WandaVision" shows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) scrolling through the Darkhold to find a reality with her children, which would later pay off in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." "Moon Knight" introduces viewers to yet another personality within Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), named Jake Lockley. But "Secret Invasion" breaks from this mold, which may be one reason fans felt so disappointed by the final episode. There was plenty "Secret Invasion" Episode 6 could've done for a post-credits sequence, with so many ramifications still floating around.
Secret Invasion at least could've teased The Marvels
The battle between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the rebel Skrulls, led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), came to a head in the "Secret Invasion" finale, but there are still plenty of dangling plot threads that could've been teased in a post-credits scene. The easiest thing for the show to do would be to include a scene from the next MCU movie — "The Marvels." After all, Nick Fury was the protagonist throughout "Secret Invasion," and he will return for "The Marvels." An extra scene could've shown him in much better spirits while directing SABER. The Skrulls will also have some kind of role to play in "The Marvels," so it could've tied in that way, too.
Even if the studio didn't want anything to do with "The Marvels," there are plenty of other plot points to set up. For example, President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) has limited time in office since Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) will be the new president in "Captain America: Brave New World." A post-credits scene could've hinted at that transition, and undoubtedly, people would've lost their minds had Harrison Ford shown up even to say one line.
"Secret Invasion" breaks standard MCU protocols by forgoing a key component of these projects. It's unlikely a single scene would've turned people's opinions of the series around entirely, but it could've at least built upon the hype for what's up next for the MCU.