Does Secret Invasion Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

No. There's no post-credits scene in the finale of "Secret Invasion."

Marvel pretty much put post-credits scenes on the map in the 21st century. People will sit through lengthy credits to get a glimpse of what's to come next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or see what joke the filmmakers saved to the very end. That tradition carried over into its Disney+ series, with the finales usually containing some kind of set-up to the franchise's future.

"WandaVision" shows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) scrolling through the Darkhold to find a reality with her children, which would later pay off in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." "Moon Knight" introduces viewers to yet another personality within Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), named Jake Lockley. But "Secret Invasion" breaks from this mold, which may be one reason fans felt so disappointed by the final episode. There was plenty "Secret Invasion" Episode 6 could've done for a post-credits sequence, with so many ramifications still floating around.