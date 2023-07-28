Talk To Me: The Ending Could Be Far More Evil Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Talk To Me"

While the pink flumes of smoke left from Barbenheimer are only just beginning to fade, the Philippou brothers, Danny and Michael, have chilled the air with an astonishing horror debut in "Talk to Me," which has gained massive praise from critics. Adding another unnerving entry in Australian horror, the film sees a group of teens shake the hand of a force they don't understand, leading them to suffer dearly for it and the audience flinching and staring anywhere but at the screen in the process. At the center of the terror is Mia (Sophie Wilde), who uses what might as well be the severed hand from Lucifer's jewelry store to get a grip on the grief she can't shake. As we know now, it ends with a tragic battle against something terrifying and Mia finding herself on the wrong side of a handshake.

There's no question it was a pretty gruesome journey that got Mia to the other side, but could some critical details throughout the Philippous' spine-tingling tale suggest those pulling her over had a handle sooner than we thought? Plenty of no-nos were made by the group who dared to shake the hand from hell, and it might have been just those actions that had us fooled from the start. So take our embalm-free hand, and let's let you in on what might be the true evil nature of 2023's biggest terror so far. Ready? You know what to say.

Talk to me.