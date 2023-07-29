What Happened To Colleen On Young And The Restless - Did She Really Die?

Colleen Carlton (last played by Tammin Sursok) was a legacy character who left quite a legacy behind on "The Young and the Restless." In fact, while she might be gone, her heart lives on to this day. The daughter of Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), Colleen took after her bad boy pop in a lot of ways at first. She slowly grew from a rebellious teenager into a damsel in distress and a vulnerable heroine. She had a teenage romance with J. T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbil), a grown-up one with fellow second-generation kid Daniel Romalotti (last played by Michael Graziadei), and yet another relationship with her college professor Adrian Korbel (Eyal Podell) before meeting a tragic fate. While trying to escape from kidnapper Patty Williams (Andrea Evans), Colleen fell out of a canoe and nearly drowned in a raging river. Colleen was left breathing but brain-dead, and Traci chooses to donate her daughter's organs.

Ironically, her heart went on to nourish the man she hated the most — Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), general enemy of the Abbott clan, and the fellow Colleen always blamed for Brad's own death by drowning in an icy pond. In a weird, sweet way, Colleen will continue to exist on the show for as long as Victor lives.

But that leaves a lingering question; was Colleen's departure dictated by something that happened to one of her actors? Apparently not. Fortunately, all of the young women who played Colleen are doing well in the acting game.