Secret Invasion: How Olivia Colman's Character May Be Linked To Captain America

While "Secret Invasion" has seen the return of well-known characters like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the series has introduced plenty of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), an MI6 agent who worked with Fury back in the day. She is on the hunt for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his team, sometimes going to brutal lengths to get the information she needs. Of course, most people and events are connected in the MCU, and she could be linked to a hero from "Captain America: The First Avenger."

The 2011 film follows Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) super-soldier transformation while he works to take down Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) during World War II. But he can't take down this villain alone, and James Montgomery Falsworth (JJ Feild) is just one of the people that step in to help. Falsworth was a major during World War II, joining the 3rd Independent Parachute Brigade of the British Armed Forces. The brigade is captured by the Germans and sent to a HYDRA weapons facility where they are freed by Captain America. Falsworth joins Captain America's combat unit, the Howling Commandos, and the team takes down Red Skull. While Falsworth is happy to support Captain America's on-screen mission, his comic book roots show that he has plenty of his own solo adventures.