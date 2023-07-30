Secret Invasion: How Olivia Colman's Character May Be Linked To Captain America
While "Secret Invasion" has seen the return of well-known characters like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the series has introduced plenty of new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), an MI6 agent who worked with Fury back in the day. She is on the hunt for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his team, sometimes going to brutal lengths to get the information she needs. Of course, most people and events are connected in the MCU, and she could be linked to a hero from "Captain America: The First Avenger."
The 2011 film follows Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) super-soldier transformation while he works to take down Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) during World War II. But he can't take down this villain alone, and James Montgomery Falsworth (JJ Feild) is just one of the people that step in to help. Falsworth was a major during World War II, joining the 3rd Independent Parachute Brigade of the British Armed Forces. The brigade is captured by the Germans and sent to a HYDRA weapons facility where they are freed by Captain America. Falsworth joins Captain America's combat unit, the Howling Commandos, and the team takes down Red Skull. While Falsworth is happy to support Captain America's on-screen mission, his comic book roots show that he has plenty of his own solo adventures.
Crime-fighting seems to be a family business for the Falsworths
James Montgomery Falsworth first appears as Union Jack in "Invaders" #7, first released in 1976. It's his mission to help the British government amid World War I, and his adventures later find him fighting his brother John, who is the vampire Baron Blood. Crime-fighting proves to be a family business when James' son Brian starts wearing Union Jack's suit. This after ending his time as Destroyer, a hero fighting for the Allies during World War II, but his turn as a superhero comes after he takes a version of the Super-Soldier Formula from biochemist Eric Schmitt.
Brian's sister Jacqueline also becomes a superhero, taking on the moniker of Spitfire while working with the Invaders. She would later ask for Captain America's help in rescuing former Invaders, and there is one mission she has in common with Sonya Falsworth. As Sonya works to uncover rebel Skrull activity on "Secret Invasion," comic book fans may recall Jacqueline's own run-in with the Skrulls, including Super-Skrulls, which she fought while working for MI13.
Upon learning about Sonya's possible family connections, Olivia Colman told Screen Rant Plus, "That's cool." This, as Samuel L. Jackson theorized that James Montgomery Falsworth could possibly be Sonya's father, uncle, or any other type of family relation. Jackson told reporters at a press conference (via Yahoo! News) that Sonya is a lethal force and possibly the most dangerous woman in the United Kingdom. Given the Falsworths' comic history, this could be a career– and maybe even a mission that she has been training for since childhood.